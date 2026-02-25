MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops’ losses in the northern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk front amount to dozens of pieces of military equipment and companies of personnel, a source in Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Units of the 29th Army, together with the 14th Special Forces Brigade of Battlegroup East, have been massively wiping out Ukrainian armed forces personnel in the northern sector of the front in the Dnepropetrovsk Region for several weeks now. There have been dozens of destroyed vehicles, both light and armored, and the enemy personnel losses have reached company-level figures," the source said.

He noted that the enemy is attempting to resist the advance of Russian troops, relying on surprise and taking advantage of weather conditions. "However, neither rain nor fog can save the disposable assault teams from elimination," the security official emphasized.

"At first, the enemy military command wouldn’t even acknowledge yet another failure, but now that there are too many ‘missing in action’ soldiers in the fields of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, they have had to urgently make up stories about their victories," he added.