Iran expects to sign fair agreement with US very soon — foreign minister

TUNIS, February 24. /TASS/. Iran will resume negotiations with the United States in Geneva with the determination to sign a fair agreement very soon, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Based on the agreements reached during the previous round of negotiations, Iran will resume negotiations with the United States in Geneva with the determination to achieve a fair and equitable agreement as soon as possible," the Foreign Minister said on X. "We have a historic opportunity to conclude an unprecedented agreement that takes into account mutual interests and ensures mutual benefit. A deal is achievable, but only if priority is given to diplomacy."

The previous round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States mediated by Oman was held in Geneva on February 17. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said mutual understanding on some issues, agreements on which can be included in the draft of a future agreement on the nuclear program was reached. Washington said that the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to recognize several positions outlined by the White House. The United States and Israel had previously insisted on Iran's abandonment of not only developing a nuclear program, but also producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.