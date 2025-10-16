US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB

MOSCOW/SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. The Pentagon wants to gain an undeniable advantage in cyberwarfare within 5-10 years by developing a quantum-based tool that will devalue all existing cryptographic protection systems, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"The foreign intelligence agencies' ambitions to target our countries' information infrastructure raise serious concerns, especially in light of the Pentagon's stated priority of achieving undisputed technological superiority in cyberwarfare," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.

The development of quantum computing technologies is emphasized, the FSB chief said. "If there is a breakthrough in technical solutions in this area the Western intelligence community will gain a tool that will render useless all existing cryptographic protection systems built on classical computing tools, as early as by 2030-2035," he noted.

"In this regard, it is necessary to consider carefully any Western proposals for assistance in modernizing communications networks, Internet infrastructure, information security systems in the economic and financial sectors, and other areas. Ultimately, this risks the complete loss of the state's digital sovereignty," Bortnikov warned.