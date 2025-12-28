Sunday’s Putin-Trump phone call was their ninth in 2025, 1st since October 16

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Sunday’s phone call between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, was the first in the past two and a half months and the ninth one this year, according to TASS calculations.

Their previous phone call took place on October 16. According to the Kremlin press service, along with the Ukrainian settlement, the two leaders focused on the situation in the Middle East.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier in the day that he had spoken with Putin over the phone ahead of his talks with Vladimir Zelensky.