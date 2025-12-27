Russia will be able to offer domestically developed aircraft systems to the global market

KAZAN, December 27. /TASS/. Russia is poised to introduce domestically developed aircraft systems to the international market, with a primary focus on meeting the needs of Russian airlines, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced to the media.

"Regarding the Tu-214, we have replaced 17 systems; it is now a fully import-substituted aircraft, as I mentioned today at the ceremony. For instance, the weather radar and mid-air collision warning and avoidance systems, which were previously produced globally by Honeywell, are now manufactured domestically in St. Petersburg. Through our efforts in substitution and development, we have elevated these complex avionics to a competitive, global standard, enabling us to offer them to international customers," Alikhanov explained.

He emphasized, "While our primary focus remains on supporting our own aircraft, we are also prepared to offer these advanced systems to the international market.".