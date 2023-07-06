Udokan Copper to launch second phase of Udokan project in 2028

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The development of the international feasibility study of the second phase of the Udokan project has been finalized, while its launch is planned in 2028, a representative of Udokan Copper told TASS.

"Preliminarily we plan the launch of the second phase of the Udokan project in 2028. The development of the feasibility study of the second phase of MMC Udokan, as well as of the process regulation for design of production capacity of 24-28 mln tons of ore per year, has been competed by now," the company said.

Earlier, the company said that the development of the international feasibility study of the second phase of the Udokan project was at its active stage, while the company would be able to start the designing in early 2023.

Udokan Copper (earlier known as Baikal Mining Company) was established in 2008 to develop the Udokan Copper Deposit in Kalar District of the Trans-Baikal Region (Russia). Udokan’s mineral resources are estimated at 26.7 mln tons of copper.