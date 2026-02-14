Massive Ukrainian drone strike on LPR causes 19 casualties

LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. The number of casualties in the Ukrainian strike on the village of Tsentralny in the LPR has risen to 19, according to the republic's Health Minister, Natalya Pashchenko.

Earlier, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik reported 15 civilian casualties.

"At 2:28 p.m. Moscow time (11:28 a.m. GMT) on the weekend, enemy drones struck the village of Tsentralny in the Perevalsk Municipal District," Pashchenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

"According to the latest data, 19 civilians have sought medical assistance. All of them are residents of the village who were near the landing site or in their homes at the time of the attack."

Among the injured there is a girl born in 2016, who was taken to the Lugansk Republican Children's Clinical Hospital. Three wounded are in serious condition, another six are in moderate condition, and the rest received outpatient care. Some of the wounded were taken to Alchevsk; after their condition stabilizes, they will be transferred to the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital.

Medics continue house-to-house visits to identify the injured. Two ambulance crews are on duty on site. The LPR healthcare system has been put on high alert. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has taken personal control of the situation.

Pasechnik previously reported a massive Ukrainian drone strike on the village of Tsentralny. An emergency response center has been deployed in the Perevalsk District to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Dozens of residential and social facilities were damaged in the village.