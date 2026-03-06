European stock markets in the red on Friday

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Key indices of European bourses declined on Friday in the evolved geopolitical environment, according to trading data.

CAC 40, the main index of the Paris bourse, fell by 0.65% to 7,993.50 points. The main index of the Frankfurt bourse DAX lost 0.94% to 23,591.03 points.

FTSE 100, the key stock exchange index in the United Kingdom, landed at 10,284.75 points on this trading day, down 1.24%. The Milano Italia Borsa Index declined by 1.02% to 44,152.25 points. The index of European aerospace and defense companies STOXX lost 0.87% to 5,732.45 points.