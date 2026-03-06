Russians’ trust level in Putin stands at 77.5% — poll

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The level of Russians’ trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted from February 23 to March 1, stands at 77.5%, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) among 1,600 adult Russians.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77.5% of survey participants answered positively (plus 0.6 percentage points). The level of approval of the president's activities also decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 73.3%," the social service’s materials noted.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 45.3% (plus 0.6 p.p.) of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by 47.1% of respondents (plus 0.4 p.p.). Trust in Mishustin was stated by 57.2% of respondents (plus 0.9 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 32.3% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov (unchanged), trust in the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov stands at 29.7% (minus 0.5 p.p.), confidence in the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky constitutes 22.4% (plus 1.8 p.p.), whereas the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev is trusted by 8.3% of respondents (minus 1.4 p.p.).

The level of support for "United Russia" stands at 31.8% (minus 0.8 p.p.), the Communist Party is trusted by 10.1% (plus 0.3 p.p.), the LDPR has the confidence of 10.2% (plus 0.4 p.p.), "A Just Russia" is supported by 6.1% (plus 0.8 p.p.), "New People" has the support of 9.1% (minus 0.3 p.p.).