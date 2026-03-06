MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Three hundred Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by Kiev in exchange for three hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information about the exchange.

Scale

- On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Defense Ministry reported.

- In exchange, 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.

Providing assistance

- The ministry specified that the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

- They will then be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Mediation efforts

- TThe UAE and the US provided humanitarian mediation during the POW exchange, the statement said.

POW exchange under Geneva agreements

- Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky reported that Russia is conducting an exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine in a "500-for-500" basis on March 5-6 as part of the Geneva agreements.

- On March 5, 200 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by Kiev, and the the Ukrainian side received an equal number of prisoners of war.