Ukraine to start protecting US bases in Middle East in coming days — agency

LONDON, March 6. /TASS/. Ukraine will start protecting US military bases in the Middle East "in the next few days," Reuters reported, citing sources.

However, the sources neither provided an exact date nor specified how Ukrainian service members would assist the US.

Vladimir Zdelensky stated on March 5 that Ukraine had received a US request for help in ·dealing with drones in the Middle East. He said that he had handed down instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists in the region.