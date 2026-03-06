News outlet dismisses misconception of US, Iran achieving total control of Iran’s airspace

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. The US and Israel have not achieved total control of Iran’s airspace, The War Zone news and analysis website writes.

"There are growing misconceptions that the US and Israel have achieved total control of the airspace in Iran <...> to a degree that their forces have relatively free rein — commonly referred to as air supremacy. This is absolutely not true, nor has this been the outright claim of the US military," the media outlet notes.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth claimed on Wednesday that US and Israeli air forces would have uncontested air supremacy of the Iranian airspace within days.