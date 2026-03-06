Washington examines several candidates for future governance of Iran — Trump

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his administration was considering several possible candidates who could lead Iran when the military operation in the country is over.

"We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job," he told NBC News in an interview, declining to name anyone.

In his words, the US is taking measures to protect these people during its military operation. "We are watching them, yeah," he said.

"We want to go in and clean out everything," Trump said. "We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period."