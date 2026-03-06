US, Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Tehran — TV

TEHRAN, March 6. /TASS/. Residential areas in the Iranian capital of Tehran were hit by US and Israeli strikes in the early hours of Friday, Iran’s Press TV reported.

One of the attacks was captured during a live report by a Press TV correspondent. There have been no reports of casualties.

The Tehran University area also came under attack on Friday morning.

Earlier, the Israeli military announced "a broad-scale wave of strikes" on Tehran. The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked infrastructure facilities. Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported explosions in the capital.