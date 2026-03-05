US sinks 24 Iranian Navy warships — US leader

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. By now, the United States has sunk 24 warships of the Iranian Navy as part of the US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump said.

"Their Navy is gone. 24 ships in three days," he said, commenting on the military campaign.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s Air Force, air defenses and military command networks have also been destroyed during the operation.

"Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone. So they have no air force. They have no air defense. All of their airplanes are gone. Their communications are gone," he said.

According to the US president, the US armed forces detect and destroy Iranian missile launches "within four minutes" after a missile is fired.