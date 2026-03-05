Putin meets with Central African Republic president on eighth visit to Russia

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his counterpart from the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders of the two countries plan to discuss the development of cooperation between Moscow and Bangui in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as international issues.

Earlier, Touadera noted in his first interview with TASS after winning the election on December 28 that Russia could invest in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy in the CAR. "The CAR has an enormous potential," he said. "This cooperation has already begun and is practical in nature — primarily in the areas of personnel training, including military training, military cooperation, and economic partnership."

Touadera is a frequent guest in Russia. His last visit to Moscow took place a year ago, in January 2025, and before that, according to the Kremlin website, the politician had visited three times for talks with the Russian leadership, in 2023, 2019, and 2018. In 2017 and 2020, he held meetings with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and in 2024 with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

The current trip to Russia is the first for the CAR president since his re-election to the highest office at the end of last year. March marks 10 years since Touadera took the presidential oath.