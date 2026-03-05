Situation in EU energy worsening day by day for all consumers — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The situation in the European Union’s energy is worsening every day for both citizens and industry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, the situation is becoming more complicated every day for Europeans, for citizens from the viewpoint of household bills for energy, and from the viewpoint of industry, which is becoming less competitive every hour," he told reporters.

That said, the decision to cut gas supplies to the EU has not been taken, Peskov noted. "Yesterday the president specifically stressed that this is not a decision, it is only a proposal, or more precisely a task for the government to work out the issue," he said.

Putin’s proposal to analyze the prospects of redirecting gas supplies to new markets is an action in Moscow's interests, Peskov said.

"All heard yesterday’s statement by Putin well. Americans offer an expensive commodity, we have our commodity, there are markets that show interest, so here all act in favor of their own interests," he said.