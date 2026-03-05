F1 authorities against postponing 2026 GPs in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia next month

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Organizers of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship are against postponing scheduled world racing stages on circuits in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month no matter how the current military conflict in the Middle East region evolves, BBC journalist Andrew Benson said.

"Complicating matters still further is that the chances of rescheduling the races are slim - the F1 calendar is congested and there are no obvious places where they could fit," he stated.

Bahrain is set to host the fourth stage of the F1 season on 10-12 April, while Saudi Arabia had scheduled its track for the race in Jeddah a week later, on April 17-19.

BBC journalist Benson cited the FIA F1 press office as stating that: "As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities and will always prioritize the safety and security of all those in the sport."

Formula 1 racing series World Championships are held annually bringing up the highest class of competition for open-wheel racing cars and this year’s World Championship will be the 77th edition in its history that will include 24 Grand Prix races around the globe.

The 2026 World Championship begins this week, namely with the 2026 Australian Open F1 Grand Prix at the at the Albert Park Circuit in Australia’s Melbourne on March 6-8.

Middle East conflict

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it said were emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel.

US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures of the Islamic republic’s leadership were killed.