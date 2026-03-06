US, Venezuela agree to restore diplomatic relations — Department of State

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. The United States and Venezuela have agreed to restore bilateral diplomatic and consular relations, the US Department of State said.

"The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations," the department’s press service said in a statement.

"This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the statement says.

According to the document, Washington and Caracas are implementing a "phased process" that "creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government."

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity," the statement reads.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto confirmed the information in a communiqué, published on his ministry’s Telegram account. The document emphasizes that the government of Venezuela is ready for a new stage of constructive dialogue with Washington, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

The document says that the resumption of diplomatic ties will encourage mutual understanding and open possibilities for positive and mutually beneficial relations that will lead to economic prosperity and social well-being of Venezuelan people.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with the United States in January 2019, following the White House’s recognition of self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido.