Iran carries out another missile attack on Israel — TV

CAIRO, March 6. /TASS/. Iran has fired another group of missiles towards Israel, the Islamic Republic’s state-run television said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had detected the launch and started intercepting the missiles.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the IDF said. "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Later, the Iranian television reported that missiles with cluster warheads were used for the attack.

The IDF, in turn, informed that rescue teams were dispatched in several Israeli districts to deal with fallen missile fragments.

"Search and Rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country where reports of fallen projectiles were received," it said.

No casualties have been reported, Israel's ambulance service said. However, paramedics offered medical assistance to several civilians, who were wounded on the way to bomb shelters.