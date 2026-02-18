Russian stock indices decline after Geneva talks

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices declined 0.17% during the main trading session, following the conclusion of the second round of consultations in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement.

As of 12:50 p.m. Moscow time (09:50 a.m. GMT), following the conclusion of the talks, the MOEX index rose 0.37% to 2,775.59 points, while the RTS index also rose 0.37%, reaching 1,139.41 points.

By 1:20 p.m. Moscow time (10:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX index had declined to 2,760.59 points (-0.17%), while the RTS index was down 0.17% to 1,133.25 points. At the opening of trading at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX and RTS indices rose 0.1% to 2,768.22 and 1,136.38 points, respectively.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18.