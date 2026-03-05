Iraq says not party to Iran war, does not interfere in affairs of its neighbors — agency

RABAT, March 5. /TASS/. Iraq is not a party to the current Middle East conflict, does not interfere in the affairs of the neighboring states, and considers dialogue to be the only possible way to resolve the situation, government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said, according to INA agency.

"Iraq is not a party involved in the war," he said, adding that Baghdad "does not interfere in the internal affairs of the neighboring countries and will not allow Iraqi territory to be used as a springboard to harm them."

"Iraq rejects war and considers dialogue and negotiations to be the only way to solve problems in the region."