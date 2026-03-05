Trump says would accept aid from any nation in Iran war when asked about Ukraine — Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was ready to accept help from any country in the military operation against Iran, responding to a question about Ukraine.

"Certainly I'll take, know, any assistance from any country," the American leader said in an interview with Reuters when asked to comment on Kiev's statements about its readiness to join the campaign against Iran. According to Reuters, Vladimir Zelensky previously said that Ukraine had received a specific request from the US for help in dealing with in the Middle East.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key Iranian figures were killed.