MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Il-76MD planes carrying Russian soldiers who returned home as part of a prisoner of war exchange have landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the Defense Ministry, 200 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on March 5. In exchange, 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over. The ministry noted that the United Arab Emirates and the United States acted as mediators in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity.

The previous exchange took place on February 5.