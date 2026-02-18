MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units established control of the settlement of Kharkovka in the Sumy Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,235 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,235 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 210 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 140 troops, an armored personnel carrier and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 145 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 340 troops, an armored personnel carrier and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 345 troops and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 55 troops and 16 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Volfino, Pisarevka, Bereza and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Veterinarnoye, Okhrimovka, Ternovaya, Kazachya Lopan, Kutuzovka and Sredny Burluk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, 23 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and three materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an airmobile brigade, two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Novoosinovo, Kovsharovka, Gusinka and Lesnaya Stenka in the Kharkov Region and Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, a British-made Bulldog armored personnel carrier, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izhevka, Stenki, Reznikovka, Malinovka, Slavyansk, Vasyutinskoye, Artyom and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Tarasovka, Lenina, Zolotoi Kolodez, Kucherov Yar, Sergeyevka, Grishino, Maryevka, Svetloye and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, a Finnish-made Pasi armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Pokrovskoye and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rizdvyanka, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Lyubitskoye, Rozovka, Gavrilovka and Gorkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 345 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 12 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lyubimovka, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 16 motor vehicles, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure, deployment sites over day

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a fuel depot, energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the pre-flight preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 155 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 155 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 115,131 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,754 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,666 multiple rocket launchers, 33,347 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,691 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.