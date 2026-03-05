US attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena kills over 100 sailors

UN, March 5. /TASS/. More than 100 sailors were killed in the US attack on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, Iran’s mission to the UN reported.

On March 4, a US Navy submarine attacked the IRIS Dena frigate, causing it to sink off the coast of Sri Lanka.

"Just yesterday, nearly 2,000 miles from Iran’s shores, the Iranian frigate Dena — visiting India as a naval guest with 130 sailors onboard — was struck and sunk in international waters by a US submarine without warning, resulting in the deaths of over 100 sailors," the statement reads. "This reckless attack violates the fundamental principles of international law and freedom of navigation," the mission emphasized.