One civilian wounded in Kiev’s shelling of DPR in past day

DONETSK, March 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out five shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Five shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been wounded. In all, five munitions of various types were fired."

The victim was a man born in 1959, who stumbled upon an explosive ordnance on the territory of the Donetsk Water Filtering Plant.

Four houses, two cars in Donetsk and an ambulance vehicle in Gorlovka were damaged as a result of these attacks.