Nine people seek medical assistance after Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, March 6. /TASS/. Nine people, including three minors, sought medical assistance in the wake of Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

"In all, nine people have sought medical assistance as of now: six people (including three children) were transported to hospitals with various slash wounds. Three received minor injuries and refused hospital treatment," he said.

According to the governor, a five-storey apartment block was seriously damaged as a result of the attack.

"A downed drone fell next to the building. It was stuffed with explosives and shrapnel. Once again, Ukrainian neo-Nazis chose peaceful civilians as their target," he wrote.