Man, teen wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, March 6. /TASS/. A 12-year-old boy and an elderly man were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, a teen and an elderly man were wounded in a Ukrainian attack. A 12-year-old boy received a fragmentation wounded to the head," he wrote. "An elderly man was wounded when a shockwave smashed windows of a residential building."

Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported as a result of the attack.