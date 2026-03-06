MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The US operation in Iran will first lead to the collapse of the EU, said Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian president for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Will first bring down the EU that refused reliable and affordable Russian energy," Dmitriev said on X, commenting on the warning by Qatar's Energy Minister and national oil and gas company Qatar Energy CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi that there is a risk of collapse of economies around the world because of the escalation in the Middle East.

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi also said that if the war drags on for a few more weeks, it will hit GDP growth worldwide, and energy prices will become higher for everyone.