FACTBOX: Ukrainian troops at US bases, new phase of operation — latest on Iran

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces have launched a new phase of military operations against Iran, targeting its industrial facilities linked to ballistic missile production, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said at a press conference.

Ukraine will begin defending US military bases in the Middle East in the coming days, Reuters reported, citing sources.

TASS has compiled the main developments in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Strikes on US bases

Even before the US and Israeli attack, Tehran warned Middle Eastern countries that US bases on their territory could be targeted by Iranian strikes, Elias Hazrati, head of the Islamic Republic's Information Council, said.

Before the attacks began, the US withdrew 90% of its military personnel from bases within range of Tehran's weapons, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated.

After the offensive started, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Since the escalation began, Iranian forces have launched more than 600 missiles of various types and over 2,000 drones at US and Israeli facilities across the region, according to a statement from the headquarters of the Islamic Republic's armed forces.

On the evening of March 5, the IRGC press service reported the 20th series of strikes on US military bases in the Middle East and Israel. The Iranian army’s press service said its ground forces carried out drone attacks on US facilities in Kuwait, and that further strikes are expected in the coming hours. Iran also plans to use its latest ballistic missiles in additional retaliatory operations, the Fars news agency reported.

Expansion of operations against Iran

Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that the US is now focusing on destroying Iran's industrial capacity for ballistic missile production.

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that ground troops could be sent to Iran if necessary, according to Time magazine, though the administration is reportedly trying to avoid this option. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said current plans do not involve ground operations, but the possibility cannot be excluded.

The US may also redeploy Patriot missile systems from South Korea to Osan Air Base in the Middle East, Yonhap reported, citing sources.

Ukrainian troops at US bases

Ukraine is expected to start protecting US military bases in the Middle East in the next few days, Reuters reported, without specifying exact dates or details of the Ukrainian military’s role. On March 5, Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine had received a US request for air defense support in the region and that he had instructed the provision of necessary resources and personnel.

New participants get involved

The US may soon provide military support to Kurdish anti-government groups in Iran, according to White House sources cited by Al-Monitor. The administration is weighing the potential benefits and risks of increased Kurdish activity.

Admiral Brad Cooper noted that more than 12 countries are now participating in the conflict.