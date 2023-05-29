Top Russian diplomat to meet with Kenyan president, foreign minister

NAIROBI, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya Mozes Wetangula on Monday that he also planned to discuss the progress of Russian-Kenyan ties with President of Kenya William Ruto and the country’s Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua.

The top Russian diplomat reiterated that December 14, 2023 is the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. "It is appropriate to be here on this occasion and, of course, to have the opportunity to discuss with your president, the head of your Foreign Ministry, and you, Mr. Speaker, as well as your parliamentary team, the necessity to promote our relations further," he said.

"During this visit, we will discuss our cooperation on the economy, trade, investments, humanitarian issues, culture, education, cooperation at the UN and many other things," Lavrov added.

He also thanked Wetangula for the participation of Kenya’s parliamentary delegation in the Russian-African parliamentary forum in March. "We will continue this practice and, of course, are eagerly awaiting the Russia-Africa Summit slated for the end of July in St. Petersburg," the Russian foreign minister concluded.