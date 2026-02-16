Putin in contact with Russian delegation on Ukraine, gives it instructions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is always in touch with the negotiators on the Ukrainian settlement and has given them specific instructions before their going to Geneva, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, the president is in constant contact with our negotiators," he told a news briefing. "And, of course, they receive detailed instructions on the eve of the departure."

New Ukrainian settlement negotiations will take place in Geneva on February 17-18 to discuss all the main issues, including territories. The Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. According to Peskov, the negotiators will also include Igor Kostyukov, chief of the GRU Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.