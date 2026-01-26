Baltic states’ only underground gas storage facility is less than one third full — Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The only underground gas storage facility in the Baltic states is currently only less than one third full, Russia's Gazprom stated.

"Less than a third of its gas reserves remain in the Baltics' only underground gas storage facility. As of January 25, the Incukalns UGS facility was below 33% full. This follows from data from Gas Infrastructure Europe and Conexus Baltic Grid, the Latvian gas transmission system and underground gas storage facility operator," the holding company said in a statement.

Last year, this level of reserves was recorded three months later, on April 21, when the withdrawal season ended, Gazprom noted.

"Insufficient gas volumes in the Incukalns UGS facility could create serious problems for reliable gas supplies to consumers in the Baltics and Finland, where persistently cold weather has set in," the company stressed.