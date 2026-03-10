German exports to Russia down 8.3% in January month-on-month

BERLIN, March 10. /TASS/. Exports of German products to Russia fell by 8.3% in January 2026 compared to December 2025 to 0.5 bln euros, the German Federal Statistical Office reported.

In annual terms, exports from Germany to Russia gained 15.9%. Imports of Russian goods to Germany contracted by 20% in January 2026 in monthly terms to 0.1 bln euros, and by 19.7% in annual terms.

Total German exports amounted to 130.5 bln euros in January, which is 2.3% lower than in December, and 0.6% higher than in the same period last year. Imports to Germany amounted to 109.2 bln euros, down by 5.9% month-on-month, and by 4% year-on-year.