Russian budget’s oil and gas revenues to be calculated based on FOB Urals prices

"Revenues for the next three years are planned without taking into account the Brent and St. Petersburg exchange quotations," Alexey Sazanov said

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. From next year, oil taxes in Russia will not be calculated on the basis of the SPIMEX index and the Brent price, taking into account the discount, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Financial Forum.

According to him, the Urals FOB quotations will be taken into account when calculating revenues, increased by $2.

"Revenues for the next three years are planned without taking into account the Brent and St. Petersburg exchange quotations. It will be calculated as it is now - Urals FOB," he said.

Currently, Russia uses the maximum available oil price when calculating oil taxes, choosing from the following options: a discount to Brent or a price in Russian ports increased by the cost of transportation to Europe.

BRICS can serve as example of new reformed financial system — Ethiopian prime minister
The BRICS group has gone through two waves of expansion since its founding in 2006
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
Harris close on Trump’s heels, latest poll shows
The poll was conducted online and by phone on October 10 and from October 13 to October 15
Ukrainian Orthodox schismatics seized country’s largest church, journalism group says
During an overnight liturgy, about 100 unidentified people wearing camouflage and balaclavas broke into the cathedral
FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says
This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir said
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Half of Ukrainian group in Maksimilyanovka destroyed — security forces
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces lost many fighters on this section of the line of engagement
Kiev considering possibility of rebuilding nuclear weapons stockpile — newspaper
According to Bild's source, it will take Kiev just a few weeks to make a bomb
Iraqi radical group claims capable of hitting Israeli nuclear facility near Dimona
The spokesperson stated that if the readiness of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militias is raised to level five, the highest level, they "will engage in open combat with no restrictions"
Russia promotes true ideals in sports, such as honor and respect for opponents — Putin
"Building on the vast experience of holding large-scale sports festivals, including the Winter Games in Sochi and the FIFA World Cup, Russia promotes new formats of cooperation," the Russian leader said
Russian strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Pozharsky enters state trials
The Sevmash Shipyard floated out the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky on February 3
FACTBOX: Russian zookeeper dies after being mauled by lions
Leokadia Perevalova, who worked in the Crimean Taigan Park, was killed by lions while she was cleaning their enclosure
NATO cannot confirm reports about DPRK troops’ involvement in special op — Rutte
"We have no confirming reports, but we believe that the DPRK is already supporting Russia's military efforts in technical terms," NATO Secretary General said, answering questions from South Korean reporters
Germany prepares to give Ukraine AIM-9L missiles and 4,000 attack drones
The list also contains weapons that were already transferred to Kiev over the past month
Ukraine cannot engage in talks with Russia from position of strength, as it loses — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that this is why it is necessary to reach a ceasefire and start peace talks as soon as possible
Situation gets bleaker for Ukrainian military, US thinks about negotiations — news agency
Columnist Hal Brands pointed out that none of the plans of US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far provide an answer to how to "turn a deteriorating battlefield situation into a decent peace" for Kiev
Russia warns Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities — senior diplomat
"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Ex-SBU officer sees Ukraine, US cooking up plot to expel Russia from OPCW
According to Vasily Prozorov, the OPCW received "advice" from its Western curators not to react to Russian statements about Ukraine's violating the convention
Portugal’s Ronaldo world’s highest-paid footballer in 2024 — Forbes
Second on the Forbes list was Argentina’s Lionel Messi
EU countries must take clear stand against Israeli aggression — Hamas
According to the militants, the calls to open the Gaza border crossings, deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the enclave and institute a ceasefire in the Strip contained in the final document of the Brussels meeting "require tangible steps and actions aimed at forcing Israel to cease hostilities and comply with the solutions adopted by the international community"
Only Ukrainian commanders allowed to retreat in Krasnoarmeysk area — captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov surrendered as a prisoner of war in the area of the village of Pervomayskoye
State Duma passes draft law on fines for childfree propaganda in first reading
The biggest fine is 5 million rubles ($51,000), which would be imposed on legal entities who promote childfree to minors using the Internet or mass media
Bundestag lawmaker calls Zelensky’s initiative a 'world war plan'
According to Sevim Dagdelen, the German government must deny such an initiative
Hungarian minister warns world war could break out if Ukraine joins NATO
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary opposes sending European military trainers to Ukraine
Zelensky has no chance of implementing his settlement plan — news outlet
On October 16, Zelensky presented his plan for ending the conflict, in which he ruled out territorial concessions
Attempts to dissuade leaders from taking part in BRICS summit to be made — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offers "a model of relations that is fundamentally different from the one proposed by the so-called collective West"
Lavrov slams Kiev’s statements about developing nuclear arsenal as reckless
"You could spend an eternity analyzing what this man and his team say, but we realize that such attempts are in vain, unnecessary, and even counterproductive," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Hezbollah says it begins new phase of confrontation with Israel
Earlier, the movement said in its communique that its fighters had killed at least 55 Israeli soldiers and officers and injured more than 500 others in fighting in Lebanon since the beginning of October
US sanctioned three companies, individual, for alleged development of Russian drone
Two Chinese companies, one Russian firm and one Russian national were blacklisted
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy six militant bases, drone depot in Syria
According to Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition led by the US continue to create dangerous situations
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Kazakh leader explains Russia's invincibility by military potential, population's support
Peace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is the only option, not destroying each other
NATO chief admits Ukraine won’t be next country to join organization
Mark Rutte opined that the best security guarantees are arms supplies and bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and NATO countries
Further Russian offensive, Ukraine’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Russian military repelled 2 enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Zeleny Shlyakh and Lyubimovka, the Defense Ministry reported
Pope's envoy for Ukraine meets with Russian presidential aide in Moscow
As the report specified, the talks focused on humanitarian issues to facilitate the rapprochement of positions in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia
Russia’s ruling party leader says US political traditions should be treated with respect
Some of US political traditions may seem hilarious to an outsider, Dmitry Medvedev added
Lavrov to take part in '3+3' meeting on South Caucasus
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting will involve the top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia
Press review: Zelensky sees nukes as only alternative to NATO and Hamas loses its leader
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 18th
Ukraine’s losses, captives, strikes on reserves: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region
EU fails to persuade Gulf states to support anti-Russian sanctions
The document’s section, devoted to Ukraine, says that the sides "reaffirm our respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and commitment to fundamental principles of the UN Charter"
Zelensky's military plan to lead to his defeat, Hungary not involved in this — Orban
It is reported that the defeated now want to move on to a victory plan
Khaled Mashal becomes new Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death — website
According to Lebanon's LBCI news website, he is now responsible for communication with the key parties involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages
Ukrainian president makes nuclear weapons remark out of desperation — newspaper
The Daily Telegraph points out that Western officials have been lukewarm on Zelensky’s "victory plan," saying that it was a wishlist for more weapons rather than a deep strategic masterstroke
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off US coast
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Arab countries not letting West muddy relations with Russia — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that the Arab countries have always been regarded by Russia as "a natural ally, playing a significant role in global affairs and possessing vast cultural, economic and political potential"
Russia pushing to reorient transport flows to reliable partners — Putin
The Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor are among Russia’s flagship projects, the head of state pointed out
Russia concerned about consequences of Hamas leader's assassination — Kremlin
"The humanitarian disaster that is observed in both Gaza and Lebanon is the subject of our serious concern," Dmitry Peskov noted
Putin points to attempts of employing global sports arena for ‘unnatural norms’ propaganda
Russian President said that he is certain that global majority chooses a "path to follow that is based on equality"
Death toll in Makeyevka increases to 89 — Russian Defense Ministry
All the efforts were taken to save injured individuals immediately after the tragedy, the General noted
Yearly plan for staffing of armed forces with contract servicemen 78% complete — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted that "this rate is rather good"
Slovak prime minister predicts imminent end of Ukrainian conflict
Robert Fico also noted that "there are talks again about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO"
True sovereignty and reliable partners: what Putin said at BRICS Business Forum
BRICS plays a prominent role in the global economy not only of today
BRICS share in global GDP already exceeds G7 share and continues to grow — Putin
The Russian leader underscored that the joint work of BRICS to accelerate socio-economic growth and ensure sustainable development brings tangible results
EU, West losing Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM Orban
"This indicates that we have adopted an unsuccessful strategy in this conflict," Viktor Orban went on to say
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Zelensky claims nukes only option for Ukraine if NATO denies it entry
The Ukrainian president said that he raised this issue during his meeting with US ex-President Donald Trump in September
Biden warns of 'difficult winter' in Ukraine conflict
At the same time, the US leader promised to provide Kiev with support
All African states to take part in Russia-Africa meeting of foreign ministers in Sirius
The ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum will be held on the federal territory of Sirius on November 9-10, 2024
Biden arrives in Berlin for meetings with Germany’s leadership
He is expected to hold meetings with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chinese president to attend BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 — MFA
On September 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Chinese President Xi Jinping had accepted an invitation to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan
Growing autonomy of Russian strike drones prompts US to boost its defenses — portal
According to Defense One, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out
NATO to continue ramping up military presence on Russian border, arms procurement — Rutte
According to Mark Rutte, NATO member states decided to boost their work on the standardization of NATO weapons
Hamas head Sinwar eliminated during operation in Gaza’s south on October 16 — IDF
The identification process is complete
Top Israeli diplomat confirms killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israel Katz described the assassination as "a major military and moral achievement"
Press review: Zelensky's Victory Plan jumbled mess and SCO helps usher in new world order
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 17th
Russia to keep up training athletes despite their int’l tournaments’ suspensions — Putin
According to Russian President, this is not the reason for reducing the quality of training
World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025
Russia is expected to have economic growth by 3.2% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025, and 1.1% in 2026, the document indicates
EU’s rejection of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia major mistake — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban has repeatedly stated that Hungary believes the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield, that there can be no winners, and that it should be settled at the negotiating table
Iran to respond 'painfully' if Israel attacks its facilities — commander-in-chief
Recalling Operation True Promise-2 (a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC), Salami emphasized that it was only a warning for Israel to "learn a lesson"
Blowing up of roads means severance of ties with South Korea — North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un said that it is a foreign country and a hostile state
Scholz says nothing changes in Germany’s position, decisions on Ukraine
"Otherwise, there are strategic issues that need to be discussed. You know what decisions I have made, and nothing will change in them," the German chancellor assured
US plotting false-flag operation so it can go to war with Iran — expert
According to Alexey Leonkov, if after the possible election of Trump as president of the United States "it is possible to carry out a provocation against a symbolic target, things may turn around for the United States"
Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector, energy sites over week
Russian troops liberated five communities in the Donbass area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week, the ministry reported
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Australia takes another step in West’s confrontation with Moscow — Russian envoy
Alexey Pavlovsky noted that the Australian government was "driven by the anti-Russian grand strategy of the West"
Putin to meet with heads of media outlets from BRICS countries
The meeting will take place ahead of the group’s summit, set to be held in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24
China never supplied lethal weapons to Russia or Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning stated that China would take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens
Vessel capsizes on Russia’s Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, killing two — investigators
It is reported that the capsized vessel is the Grigory Lovtsov cargo ship, which was transporting crushed stone and sand
Kiev working on dirty bomb, Medvedev warns
Bild reported earlier that Kiev is seriously considering replenishing its nuclear weapon stocks
EU announces actual halt to Georgia’s accession process
The council also reaffirmed the European Union’s "readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path"
Ukraine’s military created network of underpasses near Ugledar — Russia’s top brass
As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender
Russia successfully test-fires Kalibr cruise missile in Arkhangelsk region — top brass
The missile firing area was closed to civilian shipping and flights in advance by ships from the Kola Flotilla and the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic ships
NATO's involvement in Ukrainian conflict to lead to disaster — Scholz
The German Chancellor reiterated that Germany would continue to support Ukraine
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Special services investigate whether Ukraine can actually develop nuclear weapons — Orban
The Ukrainian president said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on October 17 that the Ukrainian authorities would not develop nuclear weapons
Israel may strike Iran soon — media
Iran had launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Sinwar’s killing may complicate ceasefire in Gaza — WP
According to the newspaper, "the answers to those questions will determine" the prospects for implementing the ceasefire plan
Ukrainian troops sent to areas seized by Russia to become 'cannon fodder,' POW says
According to the soldier, retreating from the settlement of Karlovka was especially hard for him and his fellow servicemen
Russian troops close to encircling Kurakhovo after liberation of Maksimilyanovka in DPR
"Maksimilyanovka brings closer the encirclement of Kurakhovo from the southeast," the defense circles said
Hezbollah fires long-range rockets at Zvulun neighborhood north of Haifa
Earlier, Hezbollah's operational command stated that "the transition to a new phase of hostilities will involve the use of precision missile weapons and new types of unmanned aerial vehicles that have not yet been deployed in attacks on Israeli targets"
Trump rightly blames Zelensky for Ukraine conflict breaking out — Medvedev
Earlier, in an interview with the PBD podcast, Trump said that Zelensky was responsible for the conflict breaking out and should have prevented it
Ukrainian troops try to leave Selidovo in small groups — security forces
It is noted that the operational situation for the Ukrainian armed forces around the city is deteriorating
Command of Ukraine's 59th brigade executes Russian POWs — Ukrainian captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov urged his fellow soldiers to surrender and stressed that in the current conditions this is the only way for the Ukrainian soldiers to survive
Hamas leader Sinwar eliminated thank to US intelligence - White House
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that it is "a credit to the IDF for taking out Sinwar," but the United States is "proud of the support it has given to the IDF all along the way
Chancellor reiterates Germany has no plans to provide Taurus missiles to Kiev
Olaf Scholz said about "full responsibility to make sure that the war between Russia and Ukraine does not escalate into a war between Russia and NATO"
Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' speaks to his wishful thinking — expert
According to Wang Wen, the motivation for ending the conflict should be based on both sides' consensus on the goals of a ceasefire and compromise in their mutual interests
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Kiev realizes liberation of Kupyansk inevitable — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, this is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have carried out a mandatory evacuation
Russian forces liberate Maksimilyanovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
