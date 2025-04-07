US not satisfied by current situation around Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Russia, the United States and Ukraine may be close to agreements, but Washington is not satisfied by the current situation, US President Donald Trump said.

"So we're meeting with Russia, we're meeting with Ukraine, and we're getting sort of close. But I'm not happy with all the bombing that's going on the last week or so, horrible," he said.

"I don't know what's happening there. That's not a good situation," the US leader added.

Trump evaded a question on whether a personal meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin was still in the works and whether it may take place in Saudi Arabia.

The US administration reported last week that Trump planned to visit the kingdom in May.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but some concerns that are now unresolved have to be addressed first.