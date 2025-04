MINSK, April 13. /TASS/. Nearly 130 violations of Belarus’ air space have been reported since the beginning of the year, with 18 drones being shot down, Belarusian Air Force Commander Andrey Lukyanovich said.

"In 2025, we have registered 128 violations of the state border in airspace. Our air defense forces destroyed 18 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," he told the STV television channel.