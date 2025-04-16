Putin to hold talks with Qatar’s emir in Moscow on April 17

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on April 17, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"On April 17, Moscow will host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim Al Thani, who will pay an official visit to Russia," the statement said.

"It is planned to discuss pressing issues of Russia-Qatar cooperation in various areas with a focus on trade, economic and humanitarian areas, as well as a number of key issues on the international agenda," the Kremlin said.