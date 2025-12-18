EU fixated on idea of stealing Russia's money to continue war in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. European leaders are so dead set on continuing the fighting in Ukraine that they will do just about anything to make this happen, and right now they are lasering in on stealing Russia's frozen assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"It feels as if they can think about only one thing: how to find money to continue the war. And when they say ‘money,’ what they mean is our money that is frozen overseas, which they are looking to steal at any opportunity," Peskov noted.