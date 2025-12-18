ROME, December 18. /TASS/. Europe is hindering the peace process in Ukraine by insisting on further arms supplies to Kiev and the deployment of foreign troops. As former senator, judge, and legal expert Domenico Gallo articulated in Il Fatto Quotidiano, the EU is attempting to promote an "armed truce" under the guise of peace.

"Peace cannot be built on models of ongoing war," Gallo emphasized. "It requires different approaches. European leaders continue to arm themselves and prepare for absurd conflicts."

He is convinced that a genuine ceasefire must be accompanied by de-escalation, not escalation. To this end, he advocates for an immediate halt to weapons supplies to Ukraine and a rejection of plans to send foreign troops. "The European Union is constructing a peace based on an armed ceasefire, which Russia opposes. True peace must be achieved," he asserted.

On Monday, EU leaders issued a joint statement following their discussions in Berlin. They proposed that guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of a European-led, multinational force for Ukraine, assembled from interested countries as part of a 'coalition of the willing,' with support from the United States. The statement reads that "this force will contribute to the reconstruction of the Ukrainian armed forces and the maintenance of Ukrainian air and maritime security, including through operations in Ukraine."

Moscow opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.