Ukraine crisis

Religious persecution in Ukraine 'cannot be ignored' — US congresswoman

On December 8, Luna said the US government should stop supporting Ukraine because of Kiev’s actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. The Washington administration should not ignore facts of religious persecution in Ukraine, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said.

"The persecution of Christians under [Vladimir] Zelensky cannot be ignored," Luna wrote on X. She added that she was "honored" to take part in a campaign with a "delegation from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church" (UOC) to draw attention to infringements of religious freedom in Ukraine. "The US must defend Christians and stand for religious liberty, not bankroll religious persecution," she added.

On December 8, Luna said the US government should stop supporting Ukraine because of Kiev’s actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Persecution of the UOC began in Ukraine after the 2014 coup during the presidency of Pyotr Poroshenko, who is listed by Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Monitoring as a person involved in extremist activities or terrorism. Local authorities have deprived the UOC of the right to lease land under churches, while supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) have forcibly seized UOC churches and attacked priests. Law enforcement agencies have charged UOC clergy with treason and other crimes and imposed sanctions against them.

On August 29 this year, Ukraine’s State Service for Ethno-Politics and Freedom of Conscience, acting under a law initiated by Zelensky and adopted last summer, filed a lawsuit seeking to ban the UOC and transfer its property, funds, and assets to the state.

Trump says US wants back oil rights allegedly taken by Venezuela
"They took all of our oil from not that long ago", US President said
Interpol puts two Ukrainians suspected of railway bombing on wanted list
"Interpol red notices have been issued for the men suspected of committing acts of sabotage in Garwolin County" Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said
Russia hopes for US pragmatic approach to situation around Venezuela — diplomat
"We hope that common sense will prevail and will proceed from this in our actions," a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said
Billionaire Isaacman to serve as new head of NASA
A total of 67 senators voted in favor of Isaacman’s nomination, while 30 voted against it
Trump slow-rolling decision on new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg
The new measures could be unveiled as early as this week
West supplies arms to terrorists in North Caucasus — Putin
The President noted that the West liked to speak the language of force with Russia
EU majority's decision on Russian assets to undermine solidarity within bloc — Euractiv
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his supporters are bluffing in this situation as both he and the EU leadership understand that implementing the plan bypassing Belgium will delegitimize the entire scheme
Europe's 'symbolic politics' undermining Ukraine peace process — Berliner Zeitung
According to the publication, what the Europeans are trying to sell as "active peace policy" is, from the perspective of Moscow and Washington, nothing more than "informational noise"
Russia says shoots down three bogeys over sea in Sevastopol
Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city
Parliament member admits 500,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, just as many wounded
The official number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has not been disclosed, but deputies and military personnel regularly complain about a shortage of personnel
FIFA announces record $727 mln in prize money for 2026 World Cup participants
The announced sum marks a 50% increase compared to the championship’s previous edition, which was the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Resolving Ukrainian issue impossible without Russia — Duma speaker
Saudi Arabia will not participate and earlier, China declined to attend, Vyacheslav Volodin noted
Anti-government protests took place in Slovakia — TV
The protests, where people demanded the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, a Social Democrat, were organized by opposition liberal parties and movements of Slovakia
February explosion at Chernobyl blown out of proportion by media — expert
According to head of the Atominfo research center Alexander Uvarov, forest fires that periodically occurred in the Ukrainian segment of the Chernobyl exclusion zone may have more significant radiation effects
Russia had to start special op to change world — Serbian journalist
Mario Bojic said it needed to happen for the world to change
West tries to twist international law where Ukraine is concerned — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the West, especially the Europeans, want to continue their neocolonial policy, "aimed at living at the expense of others, as it has been for the last 500 years"
Kiev's proposals will reveal how much Zelensky seeks peace — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow needs to review the documents that emerged from discussions between the Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians
Russian embassy in The Hague calls on the Netherlands to end 'anti-Russian hysteria'
The embassy also recalled that Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans recently called for increased military support for Kiev and expressed the need to "be prepared for a conflict with Russia by 2030"
Russia says rising tensions around Venezuela carry unpredictable fallout
Russia reaffirms its solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of the challenging times they are going through
Germany withdrawing Patriot air defense systems, military personnel from Poland
The command in Rzeszow has been taken over by the Dutch military
Trump names countries that will truly play important role — Kneissl
"Europe no longer plays any role in the world at all," the former Austrian Foreign Minister noted
Russia may ultimately replace UK in technology deal with US — Dmitriev
Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that "the UK needs to learn to solve real problems - not imaginary ones"
Iran reaffirms its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear program — foreign minister
According to Abbas Araghchi, the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, even though they damaged buildings and equipment, were unable to destroy the technology
Revival of Nazism in EU and Europe’s 'bent towards stealing:' What Lavrov said
Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the situation around Russia’s frozen assets made it clear that "stealing is in the Europeans’ blood"
Moscow values Budapest’s readiness to provide venue for Russia-US summit — diplomat
"I think the Russian and US leaders’ statements leave no room for doubt," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Settlements in national digital currencies to become norm within 5 years — MP
First international payments in digital currencies may be carried out with China or Belarus, Anatoly Aksakov noted
US Congress approves defense budget proposal amounting to $901 billion
Ultimately, the lawmakers arrived at a compromise
Russia, China could become world leaders if US does not step up — Biden
The former US president also called on Washington to continue to adhere to its current role, saying that the US "owes it to the world"
EU stuck in the mud on Russian asset seizure — media
According to the media outlet, the ambassadors only moved further away from reaching an agreement
Reducing threat of invasion, military support, new weapons: Belousov’s statements
According to the Russian defense minister, the threat of an incursion into the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions has been reduced with the creation of a buffer zone in the Ukrainian border regions
Investigative Committee outraged by publication of footage of school attack near Moscow
According to Armen Gasparyan, if the media does not adhere to the request of the Human Rights Council, the state should punish them
Ukraine loses more than half of energy capacity — Russian defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, this directly affected Ukraine’s resistance capability
Putin awards Gold Stars to Russian heroes who excelled in liberating Seversk
The ceremony took place at the Defense Ministry
EU’s 19 packages of sanctions on Russia weaken European economy — Italian official
Italian deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure Matteo Salvini emphasized that sanctions brought European economies to their knees, leading to more expensive energy for Italians
Russian troops liberate Gerasimovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East
Presidents of Russia, Iran keep eye on North-South Corridor construction — Lavrov
Commissioning of the mentioned railway section "is a critical condition for the full-scale launch of the Western branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor" that is among the flagship international projects, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Fitch warns Euroclear of potential rating downgrade over Russian assets confiscation
The agency explained that the move "reflects Fitch's view of potentially increased liquidity and legal risks for Euroclear Bank"
Russia, North Korea to hold intergovernmental commission’s meeting soon
The previous 10th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation was held in November 2023 in Pyongyang
Defense Ministry take steps to limit increase of military budget — minister
The ministry has switched to a budget planning system which implies strict setting of priorities
Foreign journalists to be able to ask questions during Putin’s Q&A session — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also noted that there will be journalists from unfriendly countries as well
US informed Europe of its desire to use Russian assets as part of Ukraine settlement — WP
According to the publication, after Washington proposed its 28-point plan for settling the Ukrainian crisis in November, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other European leaders "have faced pressure from US officials"
Russia going to develop international military cooperation — Putin
The collective security system of the Union States requires improvement, the Russian president stressed
Russia manages to reverse trend of declining military exports — defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, Russia transitioned to a new system for promoting weapons to allies and partners
West tries to destabilize situation in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger — Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Vershinin also pointed out that Moscow is paying increasing attention to building multifaceted cooperation with Africa’s subregional communities
Karin Kneissl: Zelensky Has No Chance Left
Austrian parliament rejects proposal to support EU seizure of Russian central bank funds
The statement noted that the relevant proposal was submitted by the party but did not receive the support of a majority of deputies
Europe has no plan B in case seizure of Russian assets is rejected — Finnish PM
Petteri Orpo said he does not want to think about that
Investors will start withdrawing funds if Euroclear rating downgraded — Dmitriev
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, "collapse begins"
Putin blames West for Yugoslavia’s breakup
The president noted that nothing that was created in the post-war period worked in relations with the West
Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials
The Russian president noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power
'Coalition of willing' has not called Putin's hotline, Kremlin official jokes
The event will be held at noon on December 19
Russian national detained in Iran released from prison — embassy
The embassy expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its assistance in resolving the situation
West, Ukraine exhaust diplomatic options in resolving conflict — Merz
The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14
West started war in Ukraine, Russia is trying to end it — Putin
The Russian president reiterated that it was the destructive forces in Ukraine, with the support of the West
Issue of seizing Russian assets not on EU summit agenda — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary "won the battle ahead of the EU summit"
Russian oil imports to India to top 1 mln barrels per day in December — Reuters
"Ties between the two countries have remained strong despite pressure from Western sanctions," the agency said
US extends permits for certain activities related to Sakhalin-2 project until June 18
In June 2024, the US Treasury exempted oil supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project to Japan from the price cap until June 28, 2025
Ukrainian strike on Zaporozhye NPP is another act of nuclear terrorism — Balitsky
"There are no words to describe the sick attempts by the enemy to shell a nuclear facility," Zaporozhye Region Governor Evgeny Balitsky said
US imposing its ideas on Venezuela same as 100 years ago — ambassador to Russia
According to Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, it is essential to defend the Bolivarian ideas of equality, social justice, and the unity
Turkey’s Marmara Sea recedes 20 meters from shore — TV
According to the TV channel, the phenomenon occurred in the Marmaraereglisi district of the Tekirdag province in western Turkey
Russia welcomes emerging progress in dialogue with Trump administration — Putin
The head of state stressed that Russia still advocates cooperation with European countries and the shaping of a unified security system throughout the Eurasian region
About five US military jets spotted over sea near Venezuelan border — air traffic control
According to the source, the aircraft are carrier-based
Read more
Press review: EU sees Russia as threat while US ramps up attacks on boats near Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 17th
NATO plans confrontation with Russia by 2030 — top defense official
"We are not the ones making threats; we are the ones being threatened," Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed
MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center director shot dead in US
According to the newspaper, the scientist was found with gunshot wounds at his Brooklyn home on Monday
Tucker Carlson believes Trump may declare war on Venezuela
The journalist added that he does not know whether the announcement "will actually happen"
Former UN expert warns against deploying European force to Ukraine
Alfred de Zayas stressed that "NATO boots on the ground would only mean an escalation to the war"
Roman Protasevich becomes host on Belarusian TV channel STV
He appeared in this role during the premiere of a program dedicated to the fire at the decommissioned Ignalina nuclear power plant in Lithuania on November 25
Whole world, save for Europe, condemns US actions in Caribbean — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that "all other countries have clearly expressed their positions"
Hungary refuses loyal cooperation with EU on issue of Russian assets — Orban
Viktor Orban also said that EU leaders violated EU law by proposing to make decisions on Russian financial assets not by consensus, but by a qualified majority vote
Russian troops destroy 67 foreign mercenaries in battles for Yunakovka — defense source
According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals
Russian industrial producers cut prices by 0.9% in November — statistics
In the mineral resources mining segment, prices went down for natural graphite, sea salt and dewatered, desalinated and stabilized oil
Italian PM says Rome has no intent of sending troops to Ukraine
The leaders of European countries said that security guarantees for Kiev should involve the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force’ made up from contributions from willing nations
Book about expedition to Russia's northernmost destination presented in Yakutsk
The expedition, which lasted from 2020 to 2022, featured a team of eight people - mostly rescuers from the Yakutsk branch
Liberating Gerasimovka, Russian troops expand bridgehead along Gaichur River — source
As a result of active combat operations, assault groups of the 36th Brigade advanced along the western bank, taking under control a 2-kilometer sector along the front and up to a kilometer in depth
Rome wary of Russian asset seizure, calls for going different route — radio
The broadcaster recalled that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had signed a letter requesting "the exploration of less risky alternatives"
BRICS nations seek alternatives to US dollar — Brazilian official
According to Celso Amorim, BRICS nations continue discussions of potential payment mechanisms that the group’s members could adopt
Russia bans entry to 227 US citizens involved in Washington's Russophobic agenda — MFA
The ministry specified that the entry ban applies to specific individuals in the executive branch, the business community, the media and academic circles, "who are regularly involved in hostile attacks or the spread of fabrications and outright slander about Russia’s foreign and domestic policies"
Russian tourist trips abroad increase by 14% yoy in 2025 — RUTI
Turkey ranks first in terms of demand among Russian tourists in 2025, followed by Egypt and Thailand
Lukoil’s IFRS net profit halved in 1H 2025 down to $3.57 bln
Operating profit for the reporting period amounted to $4.29 bln, compared with $8.63 bln a year earlier
Russia does not deny anyone right to security, but insists on NATO not expanding — Putin
It was publicly stated that there would be no NATO expansion to the east and the West "couldn't care less" about these promises, the Russian leader noted
Russian army gains steam as Ukraine's falls apart — Putin
The Russian president thanked the Defense Ministry for keeping Russia strong on the battlefield
Trump says US wants back oil rights allegedly taken by Venezuela
"They took all of our oil from not that long ago", US President said
Russian coal exports down 4% in 9M 2025 — Deputy Minister
Russia plans to keep coal exports to China at the level of about 100 mln metric tons in 2025
Incremental growth of Russian GDP close to 10% over last 36 months — Novak
According to the official, the main drivers of the economy are processing industry, machine-building, agriculture and construction
Any sanctions harmful to fostering relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is obvious
Russia looks to work with US to reform UN — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the work of BRICS and the SCO could serve as a good guideline for changes at the United Nations
Hungarian PM asks Putin about Russia’s response if EU uses frozen assets
According to Viktor Orban, Moscow responded that "a decisive response will follow, based on all mechanisms of international law"
Ukraine, Germany sign arms supply deals worth €1.2 bln
On December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that since February 2022 Germany has provided €40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and another €36 billion in civilian aid
S-500's capabilities unachievable for Russia's military-industrial rivals — expert
Head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the S-500 functions as a sophisticated space defense system
Press review: US-Ukraine talks fail on Donbass as Kiev struggles with election competition
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 16th
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troops attempt to approach liberated Kupyansk
Airborne observation posts and mobile air defense teams ensured combat safety of the self-propelled guns
Euroclear rating’s downgrade could trigger capital outflows from EU — expert
Fitch's decision may be related to the agency's desire to reduce its own risks, deputy head of the specialized department of financial markets infrastructure at the HSE Andrey Stolyarov said
FACTBOX: Project 677 Lada-class submarines
Project 677 diesel-electric submarines are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, conduct patrols, conduct reconnaissance, protect sea lanes, lay minefields, and perform other missions
Russian army’s capabilities keep developing — Putin
According to the head of state, the defense industry "has quickly restructured many production and technological processes"
Russian shipbuilders deliver 19 ships, three subs to Navy in 2025
Head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for State Defense Industry Policy Viktor Yevtukhov emphasized that domestic innovative solutions were used in the construction of each ship
Russia will not agree to deployment of Western troops in Ukraine in any form — MFA
Russia is open-minded in terms of what decisions might be made, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Security guarantees for Kiev make no mention of arsenal limits — newspaper
According to the publication, the United States is unlikely to directly supply long-range missiles to Kiev or finance the Ukrainian defense industry
Annual inflation in Russia down to 6.34% from December 9 to 15 — Economy Ministry
Price growth rates changed by 0.05% for foods
Engine production at Haval plant in Russia to start in early 2024 — Haval Motor Rus
According to executive director of Haval Motor Rus Andrey Akifyev, the construction of a plant is almost complete
