Russian oil imports to India to top 1 mln barrels per day in December — Reuters

NEW DELHI, December 17. /TASS/. Russian oil supplies to India are poised to exceed 1 mln barrels per day (bpd) in December despite the US sanctions pressure, Reuters reported, citing trade sources.

December arrivals are likely to exceed 1.2 mln bpd, which could rise to an average of 1.5 mln bpd by the end of the month, the agency said. India shipped in 1.77 mln bpd of Russian oil in November, up 3.4% from October, according to sources.

Imports could remain near December levels in January, trade sources said. Top refiner Indian Oil Corp is buying Russian volumes in line with pre-sanctions levels. Bharat Petroleum has raised its January purchases to at least six cargoes from two in December, while Hindustan Petroleum is in talks for January loadings, sources told Reuters.

"Ties between the two countries have remained strong despite pressure from Western sanctions," the agency said.