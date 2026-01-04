EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service

BRUSSELS, January 4. /TASS/. The European Union failed to agree a joint statement on Venezuela at a meeting on Sunday. Instead, the bloc issued a statement supported by 26 of the 27 EU countries except for Hungary.

The document mostly reiterated statements voiced by senior Brussels officials, including the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday. The principles of international law must be upheld by Venezuela, the statement said, as the EU argued that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacked "democratic legitimacy." The 26 EU nations also emphasized the priority of combatting organized crime and drug trafficking.