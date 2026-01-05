BRATISLAVA, January 5. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his criticism of the European Union’s hostile approach toward Russia.

"The EU, in its anti-Russia approach, can go right up to the edge of the abyss," Fico said in a statement posted on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, designated as extremist in Russia). "With the approved military loan, the EU’s support to Ukraine in the war with Russia, amounts to €280 billion ($327 billion). Sanctions packages, the freezing of Russian assets, and I no longer know what else has been conceived in the minds of Brussels officials in the name of hostility toward Russia. They did not fall from the moon, they represent specific countries there," he noted.

According to the Slovak prime minister, hostility toward Russia now dominates the EU’s foreign policy.