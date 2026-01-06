LONDON, January 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes he can take Greenland because he is convinced that other NATO member countries need Washington more than the US government needs them, Deborah Haynes, a journalist with Sky News, wrote in her analysis for the British television channel.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Donald Trump is serious about taking Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally, despite warnings that such a move would destroy the alliance. The US president knows no European nation would seriously try to stop him by force because they would lose," she wrote.

He is also probably gambling that Washington could get away with and Arctic land grab, as the rest of NATO needs the US more than he needs them, the correspondent pointed out.

Haynes stressed that European countries, including the UK, are heavily dependent on the US for defense. She said the situation around Greenland should compel NATO member states to more actively develop their own military capabilities.

On January 4, US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview that The United States needs to control Danish-owned Greenland "for defense." According to him, the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships," while Denmark is unable to strengthen the security of the territory.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.