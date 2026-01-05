{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Finnish politician says European Commission president building ‘Fourth Reich’

Armando Mema added that the EU, in its attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, is losing political weight

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is trying to turn the EU into a Fourth Reich and is leading the union to disaster, a member of the Finnish national conservative party the Freedom Alliance, Armando Mema, told TASS.

"Economically, politically and ideologically, the EU is going to collapse because Ursula is trying to build the Fourth Reich, which she believes is the only way to maintain peace in Europe, delusional and fanatical. In this sense, Ursula Von der Leyen is working well for President Putin. President Putin is seeing the collapse of the EU happening in front of his eyes, without him having done anything against Europe," he said.

Mema called von der Leyen's policy a "complete disaster" that contradicts the fundamental principles of the EU, "which was founded to promote peace." "She is now re-arming Europe and wants to build a European army. Ursula often claims that the biggest threat to Europe is Russia, but the truth is that she, along with people like [Chief of European diplomacy Kaja] Kallas and other warmongers, are the real threat to EU collapse. Her commission is promoting censorship, cancelling elections in Romania, persecuting EU citizens for their opinions, and having opposition candidates like me arrested for asking questions," Mema noted.

The politician added that the EU, in its attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, is losing political weight.

