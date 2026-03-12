Tehran to leave neighbors alone if US banned from using their territory for strikes — MFA

DOHA, March 12. /TASS/. Tehran will cease its retaliatory strikes if the countries of the Middle East do not allow the United States to use their territory for attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Iran has no hostile intentions towards the peoples and countries of the region, however, in response to military aggression and the use of bases and resources of some countries to attack Iran, in accordance with international law, it reserves the right to self-defense and to strike the sources of aggression," he stated as quoted by the Mehr agency.

"At the same time, if the use of the territory and resources of these countries against Iran ceases, our defensive actions will also be stopped," the diplomat added.