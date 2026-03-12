Iran warns against attacks on its energy infrastructure

DOHA, March 12. /TASS/. Iran will destroy the entire oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East, associated with the United States in the event of an attack on its energy facilities, said a representative of Khatam al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of the Iranian army.

"We warn the aggressive government and all its allies that the slightest attack on the energy infrastructure and ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran will trigger our crushing and destructive response. In the event of such an attack, the entire oil and gas infrastructure of the region, in which the United States and Western allies are interested, will be burned and destroyed," the Iranian State Television and Radio Company quoted him as saying.