{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia to help beef up Belarus’ nukes and has NATO dashed Kiev’s hopes

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 27th
Iskander-M missile system Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
Iskander-M missile system
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Izvestia: EU mulls seventh package of sanctions

The European Union is pondering over expanding its sanctions against Russia, but so far there is no substantive discussion about a seventh set of measures. As the European Commission told Izvestia, the six packages already introduced are extensive enough and cover many areas. According to experts, Brussels still has room for more restrictions, but these new measures would run the risk of damaging the European Union itself. According to analysts, right now there is no chance of resuming any broad dialogue between Brussels and Moscow.

Read also
Moldova ready to join new sanctions against Russia, parliament speaker says

Izvestia asked the European Commission whether Brussels deems it possible to conduct direct negotiations with Moscow on the conflict in Ukraine. The position of the European Union on this score has not changed: it does not plan to compromise with Russia. Meanwhile, the European Commission added that the EU's position is clear: Russia must withdraw all its troops and weapons from Ukraine.

"Technically, the EU can impose more sanctions. But if we talk about qualitative steps, then they have certain boundaries since the European Union can damage itself," Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev told Izvestia. As for removing the sanctions, the expert noted that such promises can be made, but the Kremlin has no reason to trust them.

Meanwhile, the EU may include restrictions on gold in the draft of the next set of measures. Brussels is considering the option of joining the G7's ban on the purchase of Russian precious metals. However, it needs to know whether this decision will harm the European economy.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Belarus to strengthen military, economic cooperation

Russia plans to transfer Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. In addition, the Russian leader offered to retrofit the Sukhoi Su-25s in service with the Belarusian army. That said, Minsk does not demand the transfer of nuclear weapons, but is interested in upgrading aircraft to carry nukes due to intensified NATO training flights with the same warheads, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Belarusian President states good results of integration between Moscow and Minsk

The Belarusian leader castigated the US and NATO’s actions. Lukashenko noted that the US and its allied bloc conduct training flights of aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads. In this regard, he asked Putin to consider the possibility of a mirror response. But, Lukashenko emphasized, this must be done "carefully". He explained that Minsk is not insisting that nuclear weapons be transferred, but rather that the country’s jets should be upgraded to carry nukes. The Russian president also agreed to start modernizing the Su-25 aircraft in service with Belarus.

Military expert Viktor Litovkin believes that the current state of affairs is not even worth comparing with the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, which was resolved successfully. "At the time, it came to a potentially direct exchange of nuclear missile strikes. So far, there is no such tension between Moscow and Washington, or between Russia and NATO," he noted.

The parties also discussed economic issues. In particular, Moscow and Minsk agreed on 15 major projects aimed at replacing products that were previously supplied to both countries by Western enterprises. "It is important for the Union State to make joint efforts to create technological sovereignty, and to develop its technological base," Rector of the State University of Management Vladimir Stroev told Izvestia.

 

Vedomosti: Ukraine no longer aspires to join NATO

Ukraine will not take steps to join NATO, since the US-led military bloc’s members rejected its aspirations, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva said in an interview with the Financial Times. According to him, Kiev’s accession to the alliance is impossible in the short term. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti agree, noting that Kiev’s promises cannot be fully trusted.

Read also
EU candidate status is "consolation prize" for Kiev for not joining NATO, expert says

With that in mind, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told El Pais that Ukraine's accession to NATO has never been officially discussed within the bloc. According to the minister, the organization looks forward to granting Sweden and Finland entry, but Ukraine is not considered to be a candidate.

Kiev’s Western partners seem to have made it clear that Ukrainian aspirations to join NATO should not be exaggerated, Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told Vedomosti. It cannot be ruled out that the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy raised this issue during their recent visit to Kiev, the expert believes. In exchange, they could have promised support for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union, he added.

In March 2022, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul already announced that it was ready to abandon joining NATO, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies Vasily Kashin recalled, but then they broke off the negotiations. Therefore, it is impossible to believe any statements from Ukraine on such issues, and the situation will eventually be decided based on the outcome of developments "on the ground," the expert told the newspaper.

 

Kommersant: Lithuania, EU at odds over Kaliningrad transit

The developments regarding the restriction on transit of sanctioned cargo to Russia’s Kaliningrad region have taken an unexpected turn. The European Commission does not seem to be against creating a transport corridor to the Russian exclave. But Lithuanian officials oppose it. Brussels promised to clarify its sanctions regulations in the coming days, but Vilnius made it clear in advance that they would not make concessions to Moscow, Kommersant writes.

Read also
Kaliningrad governor says region expects exemption from EU transit restrictions

At the end of the week, Politico reported, citing sources, that the European Commission only requires Lithuania to check the goods delivered from various Russian regions to Kaliningrad and back, for attempts to circumvent sanctions. According to the article, Brussels was not going to ban the transit of sanctioned goods to the domestic Russian market completely.

To clarify the situation, the European Commission plans to clarify the issue in the coming days. The Kaliningrad region appears to be expecting Brussels to side with them. Thus, its Governor Anton Alikhanov said earlier that efforts to resolve the problem through diplomatic channels were "yielding results". In turn, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said that his country would not make any concessions to Russia on the transit issue.

"Lithuania, apparently, opposes the EU making any exceptions for Kaliningrad transit," Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev told Kommersant. "The European Union understands that the transit problem is not just a technical issue. It can lead to the situation worsening. But there are other forces that support punishing Moscow harshly in spite of the consequences," he added. On the other hand, Russia is not ready to "let a partial blockade slide", the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia focuses on Caspian Sea states

The Caspian Council is a new organization in the works. This will be announced in Ashgabat, at the first meeting of the Caspian states' foreign ministers on June 28, and then the next day at the sixth Caspian summit, which will also be held in Turkmenistan's capital. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Moscow is betting on the Caspian region, and Turkmenistan is becoming an important country for Russia. The goal is not only to finish the ratification process for the convention, but also to foster cooperation in a variety of other sectors, particularly to unite transportation corridor projects.

Due to disagreements with the West over the Ukrainian crisis, Moscow is beginning to shift its new foreign policy towards the Caspian and Central Asian regions. The current summit may become a turning point in the work of the Caspian "five". The main issues of sharing the Caspian Sea’s natural resources have been resolved at a previous summit. However, the oil and gas resources of the Caspian are fading into the background, as its geostrategic and transit role is becoming more important. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the top diplomats of this quintet will also discuss creating a new organization - the Caspian Council.

"It is clear that Russia is restructuring its foreign policy towards the countries of Central Asia. There is a search for alternative directions at a time when the European Union and the West in general are no longer Russia’s priority. Therefore, all Eurasian dialogue platforms, including the Caspian one, are being revised," Senior Researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Stanislav Pritchin told the newspaper.

"Work will be done within the Caspian Dialogue to look for opportunities for economic and investment cooperation to implement the region's potential and prospects. This is true not only for Turkmenistan, but also for Iran and the other Caspian states," the expert added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russia, Iran unite to fight West’s sanctions and BRICS looks to expand
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 24th
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more